MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Milan's city government said on Thursday it had ordered owners of short-term rental properties to remove self-check-in keyboxes from public spaces, in a move aimed at tackling overtourism in the northern Italian city.

Landlords often use keyboxes to allow guests to check in without meeting hosts, saving time for both property owners and holidaymakers, but critics say they are unsightly and argue that check-ins without face-to-face contact pose security risks.

"Self check-ins by guests leads to the improper use of public space for the benefit of private individuals," city councillor Michele Albiani said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the uncontrolled proliferation of lockboxes may cause inconvenience for residents," he added.

Starting from January, fines of up to 400 euros ($466) will be imposed on home owners who fail to comply, the city council said. A similar measure was introduced in Florence earlier this year.

Short-term rentals, often listed on online platforms such as Airbnb, are common in tourist hotspots such as Italy, but are politically sensitive amid Europe-wide protests over overtourism and soaring rents.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's rightist coalition recently dropped plans to scrap a tax break on short-term rentals, a move that had been intended to encourage landlords to rent to long-term residents rather than tourists.

($1 = 0.8579 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Alvise Armellini and Gavin Jones)