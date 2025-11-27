Italy business sentiment posts surprise increase in November

ROME (Reuters) -Italian business sentiment jumped in November to the highest since April 2024 but consumer confidence fell, data showed on Thursday, in mixed signs for the euro zone's third largest economy.

National statistics agency ISTAT's composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, rose to 96.1 this month from 94.4 in October.

The sub-index for manufacturing climbed to 89.6 from 88.4 the month before, the highest level since June 2023 and well above a forecast of 88.5 in a Reuters survey of 7 analysts.

Consumer confidence, however, worsened in November to 95.0 from 97.6 the previous month, ISTAT said, well below the median forecast of 97.6 in Reuters' poll of analysts, and the lowest level in seven months for the index.

