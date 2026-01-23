Italy and Germany Collaborate to Secure Raw Material Supply Chains

Joint Efforts for Raw Material Security

ROME, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italy and Germany pledged to secure safe supply chains for raw materials crucial to their economies, a joint statement said on Friday, as Rome urges partners to work together against China's growing influence on prices.

The political document, seen by Reuters, was drafted as part of an intergovernmental summit taking place in the Italian capital between the two countries, involving Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"We can't accept that China alone can decide the price of raw materials," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said at an Italo-German business forum. "Italy and Germany want a common strategy and we hope other countries will share this approach."

Key Areas of Cooperation

In their joint statement the two countries said they would work together to secure supply chains "for critical raw materials that are crucial for strategic technologies and sector applications," aiming to strengthen economic security.

Opportunities for the EU

An Italian governments source said that the silicon and chip sectors had been identified as the main areas for cooperation between the two countries.

Rome and Berlin -- the EU's leading manufacturing economies -- said securing supplies of critical raw materials was also an opportunity to enhance cooperation between the 27-nation bloc, transatlantic allies and "like-minded international partners".

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante, editing by Crispian Balmer)