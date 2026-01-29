Italy to align its levy on small parcels with EU scheme, economy minister

Italy's Tax Adjustment for Small Packages

ROME, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italy plans to amend its levy on small packages of goods sent from non-EU countries to align it with the higher European Union tax which is set to enter into force in July, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Thursday.

Both taxes are part of efforts to crack down on cheap Chinese e-commerce imports such as from online retailers such as Shein and Temu.

"We will try to make our tax consistent with decisions at European level," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

Current Tax Structure

This year's budget imposed a tax of 2 euros ($2.39) on parcels valued at up to 150 euros, with the levy expected to generate 122.5 million euros this year and 245 million in both 2027 and 2028.

EU Customs Duty Overview

European Union authorities set a 3 euro customs duty on low-value parcels arriving in the bloc.

The duty will apply per item type from July 1, 2026, and will be in place until a permanent solution is found to eliminate the "de minimis" duties exemption for online purchases below 150 euros.

Political Reactions

The co-ruling Forza Italia party is asking the government to freeze the Italian levy until July.

"We will assess" that request, Giorgetti said.

($1 = 0.8368 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte;Editing by Alison Williams)