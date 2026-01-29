Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Italy will adjust its parcel tax to align with EU standards, targeting non-EU imports. The change aims to address cheap e-commerce imports.
ROME, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italy plans to amend its levy on small packages of goods sent from non-EU countries to align it with the higher European Union tax which is set to enter into force in July, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Thursday.
Both taxes are part of efforts to crack down on cheap Chinese e-commerce imports such as from online retailers such as Shein and Temu.
"We will try to make our tax consistent with decisions at European level," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rome.
This year's budget imposed a tax of 2 euros ($2.39) on parcels valued at up to 150 euros, with the levy expected to generate 122.5 million euros this year and 245 million in both 2027 and 2028.
European Union authorities set a 3 euro customs duty on low-value parcels arriving in the bloc.
The duty will apply per item type from July 1, 2026, and will be in place until a permanent solution is found to eliminate the "de minimis" duties exemption for online purchases below 150 euros.
The co-ruling Forza Italia party is asking the government to freeze the Italian levy until July.
"We will assess" that request, Giorgetti said.
($1 = 0.8368 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte;Editing by Alison Williams)
