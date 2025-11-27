Sally Rooney says UK ban on Palestine Action could force her books off shelves
Sally Rooney says UK ban on Palestine Action could force her books off shelves
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 27, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 27, 2025
LONDON (Reuters) -Irish novelist Sally Rooney said Britain's decision to ban pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation could stop her receiving royalties and even lead to her books being withdrawn from sale due to her support for the group.
The bestselling author said in a witness statement made public on Thursday, the second day of a legal bid to overturn the ban, that production company Element Pictures had expressed concern that paying her royalties could be a crime.
Element Pictures, which produced the adaptations of Rooney's novels "Normal People" and "Conversations with Friends" for the BBC, wrote to her agent in September after Rooney said she would use royalties to support Palestine Action.
Rooney also said in her statement submitted to London's High Court that the law was unclear on whether her publishers, Faber & Faber, could pay her royalties on book sales, meaning "my existing works may have to be withdrawn from sale" in Britain.
"The disappearance of my work from bookshops would mark a truly extreme incursion by the state into the realm of artistic expression," she said in the statement.
Element Pictures and Faber & Faber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Rooney's statement was provided to the court on behalf of Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori, who argues designating the group a terrorist organisation is an authoritarian restriction on protest.
Since it was banned in July, more than 2,000 people have been arrested for holding signs which say "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action" – including more than 100 outside court on Wednesday, according to police.
(Reporting by Sam TobinEditing by Ros Russell)