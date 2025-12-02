Exclusive-Exxon Mobil approached Iraq about buying Lukoil's West Qurna oilfield stake, sources say
Posted on December 2, 2025
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil has approached the Iraqi oil ministry to express its interest in buying Russian firm Lukoil's majority stake in the giant West Qurna 2 oilfield, five Iraqi official sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Exxon declined to comment and Lukoil didn't immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the matter.
