Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Iran's authorities must show maximum restraint towards protesters who have a legitimate right to demonstrate, a French diplomatic source said on Friday.
A nationwide internet blackout was reported in Iran on Thursday, internet monitoring group NetBlocks said, as protests over economic hardships continued around the country.
"We deplore the deaths of several protesters and call on the Iranian authorities to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding these deaths," the source said.
"We reaffirm our commitment to freedom of expression and assembly and call on Iran to respect all of its obligations under its international commitments."
(Reporting by John Irish;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
A financial community refers to a group of individuals or organizations that engage in financial activities, including banking, investing, and economic development.
An international financial institution is an organization that provides financial and technical assistance to countries for development projects and economic stability.
Economic benefits are the positive impacts on the economy resulting from activities such as investment, job creation, and increased productivity.
Financial stability refers to a condition where the financial system operates effectively, with institutions able to manage risks and absorb shocks.
Explore more articles in the Finance category