Jan 6 (Reuters) - Parcel locker company InPost said on Tuesday it had received an indicative proposal regarding the potential acquisition of all its shares.

InPost did not disclose who made the approach, adding that there was no assurance that the proposal will lead to a transaction.

The company's spokesperson declined to comment.

InPost, which has a market value of around 5.8 billion euros ($6.81 billion) according to LSEG data, said it had formed a special committee of supervisory and management board members, that will "carefully consider all aspects of a potential transaction".

($1 = 0.8522 euros)

