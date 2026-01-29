Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 2026
Last updated: January 29, 2026
ING Groep exceeded Q4 profit expectations for 2025 and projects growth for 2026 and 2027, driven by increased fee income and a growing customer base.
Jan 29 (Reuters) - International bank ING Groep beat quarterly profit expectations on Thursday, boosted by strong interest and fee income for the last three months of 2025.
The Dutch bank's fourth-quarter profit stood at 1.41 billion euros ($1.69 billion) against the 1.34 billion forecast by analysts polled by the lender.
The lender raised its total income forecast for 2026 to around 24 billion euros from just over 23 billion last year, supported by growth in loans and fees from customers.
ING expects costs to rise modestly to up to 12.8 billion euros from 12.5 billion euros in 2025.
The lender also upgraded its guidance for 2027, as it expects to benefit from growth in fees to boost total income to roughly 25 billion euros.
"We have delivered strong commercial growth... supported by growth in our customer base and a 15% rise in fee income to 4.6 billion euros", ING CEO Stephen van Rijswijk said in a statement.
ING has weathered a stormy 2025 with geopolitical tension and trade wars, without suffering material hits to its profitability, buoyed by a growing customer base and expanding its income sources.
($1 = 0.8345 euros)
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
