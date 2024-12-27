India’s former PM Manmohan Singh dies aged 92

Top StoriesIndia’s former PM Manmohan Singh dies aged 92
Published : 38 seconds ago, on
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister who governed the South Asian country for two terms and liberalised its economy in an earlier stint as finance minister, has died, local media reported on Thursday. He was 92.
Singh, an economist-turned-politician who also served as the governor of the central bank, was ailing and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, local media reported late on Thursday.
(Reporting by Urvi Dugar; Writing by YP Rajesh; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Recent Post
-
Business4 days ago
BNP Paribas signs €5.1bn share purchase agreement for Axa IM
-
Finance4 days ago
Norway’s wealth fund invests $977 million to take 100% ownership of eight US properties
-
Business4 days ago
Honda, Nissan aim to close merger talks in June 2025, source says
-
Business4 days ago
France’s L’Oreal acquires Migros’ South Korean cosmetic unit