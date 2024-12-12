Top StoriesIndia-UK free trade pact talks to resume by Jan-end, Indian government source says
Published : 6 hours ago, on
By Nikunj Ohri
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India and Britain will resume their talks on a free trade agreement by the end of January, an Indian government source told Reuters on Thursday.
The countries have held start-stop talks over the agreement for two years. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office had said last month that talks would be restarted in the “new year.
(This story has been corrected to change attribution to a source, not sources, in the headline and paragraph 1)
(Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)
