Why shouldn't India have same privilege as US to buy Russian fuel, Putin tells India Today TV
Posted on December 8, 2025
NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told broadcaster India Today that if the United States has the right to buy Russian fuel, "why shouldn't India have the same privilege".
Putin's comments were part of an interview with the broadcaster that was due to be aired hours after he landed in New Delhi for summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India Today shared a transcript of the interview with Reuters ahead of its broadcast.
(Reporting by YP Rajesh; Editing by Tanvi Mehta)