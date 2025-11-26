Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
France's Safran expects annual India revenue to triple to more than $3.4 billion by 2030
Posted on November 26, 2025
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -French aerospace group Safran said on Wednesday it expects annual revenue from India, the world's fastest growing aviation market, to triple to more than 3 billion euros ($3.48 billion) by 2030.
Half of that revenue will be generated by facilities within the country, Safran CEO Olivier Andries said in a statement, as the company inaugurated a maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) shop for LEAP engines in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.
The company invested 200 million euros in the facility, which is expected to be operational next year.
Safran, which co-produces LEAP engines with GE Aerospace through their CFM International venture, reported 27.32 billion euros in revenue in 2024.
The LEAP-1A competes with Pratt & Whitney to power the Airbus A320neo, while the LEAP-1B is the sole engine on the Boeing 737 MAX.
Addressing the inauguration, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had met with the Safran board. He asked the company to explore setting up aircraft engine and component design facilities in the country, amid a broader push by his government to make India an aviation hub.
Indian airlines have placed orders for more than 1,500 new aircraft, which will boost the need for maintenance and repair work. However, 85% of that need is met by facilities outside the country presently, increasing expenses and turnaround time, Modi said.
($1 = 0.8632 euros)
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Jan Harvey)