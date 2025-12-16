UK's IG Group anticipates 2026 revenue growth near mid-point of guided range
UK's IG Group anticipates 2026 revenue growth near mid-point of guided range
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 16, 2025
Dec 16 (Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group on Tuesday said it expects to deliver revenue growth around the mid-point of its guided range in 2026, supported by robust growth in customer activity and numbers.
The company, which had previously forecast a mid-to-high single-digit percentage revenue growth for calendar year 2026, has been padding up its client numbers and offerings through acquisitions and new licenses in recent months to mitigate the effects of a challenging market and lower trading activity.
In September, IG Group bought Australian cryptocurrency exchange Independent Reserve to expand its digital offerings and presence in the Asia-Pacific region. It recently acquired new licenses in the UK and EU to expand its spot crypto offerings with further propositions planned for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Europe.
IG Group also extended its share buyback program by 75 million pounds ($100.25 million) on Tuesday, taking the total to 200 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7482 pounds)
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
Explore more articles in the Finance category