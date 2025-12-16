Dec ‌16 (Reuters) - British online trading platform IG ‍Group ‌on Tuesday said it expects to deliver revenue ⁠growth around ‌the mid-point of its guided range in 2026, supported by robust growth in customer activity ⁠and numbers.

The company, which had previously forecast a mid-to-high ​single-digit percentage revenue growth for calendar ‌year 2026, has ⁠been padding up its client numbers and offerings through acquisitions and new licenses ​in recent months to mitigate the effects of a challenging market and lower trading activity.

In September, IG Group bought Australian ​cryptocurrency ‍exchange Independent Reserve ​to expand its digital offerings and presence in the Asia-Pacific region. It recently acquired new licenses in the UK and EU to expand its spot crypto offerings ⁠with further propositions planned for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and ​Europe.

IG Group also extended its share buyback program by 75 million pounds ($100.25 million) on Tuesday, taking the total to ‌200 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7482 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)