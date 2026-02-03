By Betsabe Botaitis, CFO at P2P.org

Stablecoins have grown far beyond a niche trading instrument. With more than $300 billion now in circulation, and annual settlement volumes widely estimated to exceed $20 trillion, stablecoins are increasingly functioning as the operational cash layer of the digital asset economy. They facilitate payments, trading, settlement, and treasury operations for exchanges, fintechs, and, increasingly, financial institutions exploring on-chain settlement and liquidity management.

But despite their growing role, a surprising amount of this capital simply does not move. Large portions of stablecoin balances sit idle on exchanges, in wallets or across institutional treasury accounts. Recent analysis from P2P.org, combined with broader market data, suggests that in some environments more than half of all stablecoin holdings remain inactive. They earn nothing. They perform no economic function. They operate like digital cash sitting in a desk drawer.

In traditional finance, this type of idle capital has long been recognized as a structural inefficiency. Before automated liquidity management and sweep accounts became standard, banks routinely left customer deposits dormant. Over time, institutions-built tools and practices that put otherwise idle balances to work in safe, transparent ways. That evolution was not about speculation; it was about financial hygiene — improving liquidity, operational efficiency, and the overall health of the system.

The stablecoin market is approaching a similar turning point. As stablecoins proliferate across payments and settlement use cases, the volume of idle balances is growing alongside adoption. That creates inefficiencies familiar to bankers: reduced liquidity, declining transactional velocity, and increased opportunity costs for the institutions responsible for managing customer balances. It also introduces operational challenges for platforms that must hold and supervise these assets without clear mechanisms for activating them responsibly.

The core obstacle is that most stablecoin holders today face a limited choice set. Many “earn” products that emerged in earlier market cycles were built on lending, rehypothecation, or opaque balance-sheet practices. When several of these models failed, trust in anything resembling an “earning” mechanism collapsed with them. As a result, even more transparent and risk-contained forms of on-chain participation have often been overshadowed by the legacy of fundamentally different approaches.

For regulators and financial institutions, there is an important distinction between credit-based lending models and protocol-level participation mechanisms. Not all on-chain activity involves extending credit or transferring balance-sheet risk. Some blockchain networks include built-in mechanisms that allow asset holders to support transaction processing and network security — for example, through validator participation or staking-based infrastructure models — in exchange for a protocol-defined return.

These mechanisms operate transparently on-chain, according to open and auditable rules. They do not necessarily transfer ownership of assets or introduce third-party credit exposure. In many ways, they are closer in spirit to predictable, rules-based market infrastructure than to the opaque lending practices that failed in recent years.

Separating protocol-level participation from credit-based lending matters because stablecoins are now too large — and too widely used — to remain economically inert. Corporates are using them for settlement. Asset managers hold them as operational cash. Payments firms rely on them for speed and cost efficiency. Yet much of this digital liquidity still functions like non-interest-bearing deposits in a world that has long since moved beyond accepting that kind of inefficiency.

Financial institutions therefore face a familiar choice. They can bring long-established treasury discipline into this emerging environment, or allow stablecoin balances to remain operationally idle by default. Doing so does not require embracing unfamiliar risks. It requires distinguishing between models that introduce counterparty exposure and those that do not; between opaque balance-sheet practices and transparent protocol-level mechanisms; between chasing yield and restoring the basic financial principle that large pools of operational cash should not sit idle indefinitely.

Banks have navigated similar transitions before. They built the tools that turned dormant balances into productive assets in traditional markets. They established the guardrails that made liquidity management safer and more predictable. They helped regulators understand the difference between prudent capital activation and excessive risk-taking. Stablecoins present a parallel challenge — and an opening for the financial services sector to help shape the next phase of digital asset infrastructure.

If institutions do not actively engage with this challenge, capital inefficiency will continue to grow. Hundreds of billions of dollars in stablecoins will remain operationally idle despite supporting critical payment and settlement flows. Stablecoins will become more deeply embedded in treasury operations, yet the capital underpinning those functions will remain underutilized.

That outcome benefits no one: not consumers, not institutions, and not the broader digital economy that increasingly depends on these instruments for everyday operations.

The data is clear: tokenized dollars now circulate globally at scale, and a significant share is not being used in ways that enhance liquidity, stability, or economic utility. Financial leaders face the same choice their predecessors confronted in earlier eras of cash management: allow large volumes of idle capital to persist, or build the frameworks that ensure these balances serve a productive role in the system.

Stablecoins were designed to be programmable, yet they are still often managed as if programmability were a liability rather than a feature. Allowing large pools of digital dollars to remain idle is neither conservative nor sustainable.

The path forward is practical, not speculative. Institutions should focus on defining acceptable participation models, aligning custody and treasury operations with transparent on-chain mechanisms, and working with regulators to establish clear supervisory frameworks.

Taking these steps now will help determine whether stablecoins mature into a resilient layer of financial infrastructure — or remain a persistent source of systemic capital inefficiency.

About the Author

Betsabe Botaitis is a finance leader with experience across banking, fintech, and blockchain. She has held senior roles at Citigroup and LendingClub, and most recently served as CFO and Treasurer at Hedera, overseeing billions in digital assets and leading key governance initiatives. Recognized as a CoinDesk Top 50 Woman in Web3 & AI and a Fortune Most Powerful Women Ambassador, she now leads finance, treasury, and operations at P2P.org, supporting institutional growth in a changing regulatory landscape.