Icy Conditions Halt Operations at Vienna and Prague Airports

Impact of Ice on Airport Operations

VIENNA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Icy conditions have forced staff to close Vienna International Airport until at least 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Tuesday and limit fights at Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport, both hubs said.

Vienna Airport Closure

A thick layer of ice had formed on runways in Vienna and kept freezing up again after efforts to clear it, a spokesperson said. Flights being diverted to other airports, they added.

Prague Airport Limited Operations

Freezing rain had left Prague Airport operating in a "very limited mode", according to a message on its X account.

Expected Delays and Diversions

Delays were expected through the day and arrivals were being restricted as staff worked to de-ice the main runway, it added.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna, Thomas Seythal in Berlin and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Miranda Murray and Andrew Heavens)