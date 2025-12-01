IAG's Iberia extends flight Venezuela suspension through December

MADRID, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Spanish carrier Iberia on Monday extended the suspension of its flights to Venezuela until December 31, citing a recommendation from Spain's aviation safety agency AESA, as tensions between Caracas and Washington continue to roil commercial aviation.

The decision comes days after Venezuela revoked operating rights for six major international airlines that had halted services following a U.S. aviation warning about a "potentially hazardous situation" in Venezuelan airspace.

Caracas accused the carriers of joining "actions of state terrorism" promoted by the United States.

Owned by International Consolidated Airlines, Iberia said in a statement that affected passengers could change their tickets, rebook to a nearby destination or request a refund, adding that it intended to resume flights "as soon as full safety guarantees are restored".

The airline is among several international carriers that had signalled readiness to return to Caracas once conditions stabilized, but ongoing military activity in the Caribbean has kept most services suspended.

(Reporting by Jesus Calero; Additional reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)