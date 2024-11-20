Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Investing

IAEA’s Grossi hopes Iran’s capping of highly enriched uranium stock holds

2024-11-20T140029Z_1_LYNXMPEKAJ0KH_RTROPTP_4_IRAN-NUCLEAR-IAEA-RESOLUTION

Published : 3 days ago, on

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA (Reuters) – U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday he hopes Iran’s move towards capping its stock of uranium just short of weapons grade will hold, as his agency’s board was set to pass a Western-drafted resolution that could derail that.

Iran has taken steps towards no longer expanding its stock of uranium enriched to up to 60%, close to the roughly 90% of weapons-grade, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors that started on Wednesday.

Grossi said he brokered the step in Iran last week, but diplomats said it was conditional on Western powers abandoning their push for a resolution criticising Iran. Britain, France, Germany and the United States are pressing ahead regardless and formally submitted the text to the Board on Wednesday.

I think this is a concrete step in the right direction,” Grossi told a news conference, referring to the move towards a freeze, which would limit the amount of uranium Iran has enriched to up to 60% at enough, if enriched further, for four nuclear weapons, according to an IAEA yardstick.

The resolution follows up on the last one passed in June, which only Russia and China opposed, criticising Iran for its lack of cooperation with the IAEA and requesting that Grossi produce a “comprehensive” report on Iran’s activities.

Diplomats say the aim is to pressure Iran into negotiations to agree fresh restrictions on its nuclear activities before those in a 2015 deal with major powers expire in October, even though that deal unravelled after then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of it in 2018.

It is the last quarterly IAEA Board meeting before Trump takes office in January, and it remains far from clear whether he would be open to such negotiations.

“I requested the Islamic Republic of Iran … if possible to stop increasing the stockpile of 60% uranium. And I have to say that this request of mine was accepted by Iran,” Grossi said in a speech to the Board before his news conference.

He did not give a direct answer when asked if that meant Iran had made a commitment, and he said that in his talks Iran’s move was not conditional on there being no resolution.

Iran tends to bristle at criticism such as resolutions and has responded in the past by escalating its nuclear activities or reducing the IAEA’s oversight.

 

(Reporting by Francois Murphy, Editing by William Maclean)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post