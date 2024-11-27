Business
Hyundai Motor to buy back $716 million worth of shares
SEOUL (Reuters) – Hyundai Motor will buy back 1 trillion won ($715.79 million) worth of shares starting on Thursday over three months, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
($1 = 1,397.0500 won)
