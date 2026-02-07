Hungary's opposition Tisza promises wealth tax, euro adoption in election pro...

BUDAPEST, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's opposition Tisza party plans to introduce a wealth tax for the rich, adopt the euro currency and firmly anchor Hungary in the European Union and NATO, its 240-page election programme published on Saturday said.

The centre-right party presents the biggest challenge to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's rule since his Fidesz party swept to victory in 2010 although the outcome of the April 12 parliamentary election remains highly uncertain.

Tisza is led by former government insider Peter Magyar, who has said the party will curb corruption and unlock billions of euros in frozen EU funds to boost the economy.

The party's programme reiterated those points and added plans to cut income tax for those earning less than the median wage and an annual tax for the wealthiest.

"For those with wealth exceeding 1 billion forints ($3.13 million), we will introduce an annual 1% wealth tax on the portion of their wealth above that threshold," it said.

Tisza also pledged in the programme to end Hungary's dependence on Russian energy by 2035 and to double the share of renewable energy sources by 2040.

The party said it was committed to covering Hungary's growing energy needs by building a nuclear plant but that a Tisza government would conduct a "comprehensive review" of the Russian-built Paks 2 nuclear plant project if it wins power.

If Tisza wins the election, it will also "set a foreseeable and achievable target date" for introducing the euro.

The programme, titled "The foundations of a functioning and humane Hungary", also promised to bring necessary changes to key public services.

"We will immediately begin overhauling healthcare, education, the welfare system, the child protection system and public transport," Magyar said in a video presenting the programme.

In most opinion polls, Tisza has an 8-16 percentage point lead over Orban's Fidesz among decided voters. Pro-government pollsters still show a Fidesz lead, and many voters are still undecided.

($1 = 319.4700 forints)

(Reporting by Anita Komuves, Editing by Timothy Heritage)