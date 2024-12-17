Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Banking

Hungary central bank leaves base rate steady for third straight month
Historic building with EU and Hungarian flags displayed.

Published : 34 seconds ago, on

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s central bank left its base rate steady at the European Union’s joint highest level of 6.5% on Tuesday, as widely expected, with falls in the forint, a rebound in inflation and an uncertain economic outlook making policymakers cautious.

S&P Global said on Thursday that central Europe’s monetary easing campaign had entered a riskier stage, with a higher likelihood of policy missteps due to global economic uncertainty and exchange rate volatility.

The Czech National Bank is also widely expected to leave its main rate unchanged on Thursday, which would mark the first time since Hungary started cutting rates in May 2023 that all four of the region’s central banks have kept rates on hold in the same month.

The latest Reuters poll forecasts project just 100 bps worth of additional rate easing in Hungary and Poland by the fourth quarter of 2025 and 75 bps in the Czech Republic and Romania.

“Most fundamental factors are moving in a direction opposed to monetary easing right now,” Commerzbank economist Tatha Ghose said in a note before the Hungarian rate decision.

“Against this background, there is no reason for (the National Bank of Hungary) to consider re-starting a rate cutting cycle when they have already been on pause in recent months.”

After rate cuts worth hundreds of basis points, risks from wage growth, sticky services inflation, high budget deficits and currency swings amid fears of global trade wars are complicating the policy outlook in central Europe.

At 1302 GMT, the forint traded at 409.25 versus the euro, a touch weaker than 409.1 just before the announcement.

The forint has fallen about 4% since the bank’s latest rate cut on Sept. 24, hitting 22-month lows after Donald Trump’s re-election. It is down nearly 7% against the euro this year, making it central Europe’s worst-performing currency.

The central bank will publish updated inflation forecasts later on Tuesday, reflecting the impact of recent falls in the forint and tax hikes to rein in Hungary’s chronic budget deficit.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post