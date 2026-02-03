Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
Credit Suisse has identified 890 accounts with potential Nazi links, revealed by U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley. UBS assists in this investigation post-acquisition.
ZURICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - An investigation has identified 890 accounts at Swiss lender Credit Suisse with potential Nazi links, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday on banks' facilitation of the Holocaust.
The accounts included previously undisclosed wartime accounts for the German Foreign Office, a German arms manufacturing company, and the German Red Cross, added the lawmaker, who chairs the committee and has followed the investigation into Credit Suisse for years.
UBS, which acquired Credit Suisse in an emergency takeover in 2023, said last year it was working with former U.S. prosecutor Neil Barofsky to shed light on Nazi-linked accounts held at its former competitor.
(Reporting by Oliver HIrt and Ariane Luthi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
A compliance investigation is a process conducted to ensure that a financial institution adheres to legal standards and regulations, particularly regarding anti-money laundering and other financial crimes.
Nazi-linked accounts refer to bank accounts that may have connections to individuals or entities associated with the Nazi regime, often scrutinized for potential involvement in war crimes or illicit activities.
A financial institution is an organization that provides financial services, such as banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and investment firms, facilitating transactions and managing money.
Explore more articles in the Finance category