Credit Suisse Uncovers 890 Accounts Linked to Nazi Activities

Investigation into Nazi-Linked Accounts

ZURICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - An investigation has identified 890 accounts at Swiss lender Credit Suisse with potential Nazi links, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday on banks' facilitation of the Holocaust.

Details of the Accounts

The accounts included previously undisclosed wartime accounts for the German Foreign Office, a German arms manufacturing company, and the German Red Cross, added the lawmaker, who chairs the committee and has followed the investigation into Credit Suisse for years.

UBS's Role in the Investigation

UBS, which acquired Credit Suisse in an emergency takeover in 2023, said last year it was working with former U.S. prosecutor Neil Barofsky to shed light on Nazi-linked accounts held at its former competitor.

(Reporting by Oliver HIrt and Ariane Luthi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)