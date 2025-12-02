Dec 2 (Reuters) - German fashion group Hugo Boss on Tuesday said it expects its earnings before interest and taxes to be between 300 million and 350 million euros ($406.74 million) in 2026, as it undertakes a strategic overhaul.

The company forecast currency-adjusted sales to fall in mid- to high-single digits in 2026 before returning to growth in 2027, due to deliberate brand and channel realignment.

The update follows last month's guidance for 2025 at the lower end of its range, between 4.2 billion and 4.4 billion euros in sales and operating profit of 380 million to 440 million euros, citing rising macroeconomic uncertainty and adverse currency moves.

It had also reported its quarterly sales below expectations, hurt by weaker demand in Britain and China and pressure from a softer dollar.

The company said it would provide a detailed outlook for 2026 on March 10, alongside full-year 2025 results.

($1 = 0.8604 euros)

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)