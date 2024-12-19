HSBC to cut best lending rate in Hong Kong by 12.5 bps to 5.25%

BankingHSBC to cut best lending rate in Hong Kong by 12.5 bps to 5.25%
HONG KONG (Reuters) – HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it will cut its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 12.5 basis points to 5.25% from 5.375%, effective Dec. 20.
That followed a 25 basis points cut in the base rate charged through the overnight discount window of the city’s de facto central bank.
