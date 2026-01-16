HSBC Initiates Strategic Review of Insurance Operations in Singapore

Jan 16 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Friday it was undertaking a strategic review of its insurance business in Singapore, as it moves to simplify its operations globally

The review of HSBC Life (Singapore), which offers a wide range of life, health and personal accident and savings insurance, would consider all options for the unit and no decisions had been made, it said.

"Singapore is a priority market for the Group and HSBC continues to accelerate growth in wealth and wholesale banking," HSBC said in a statement.

The review forms part of the bank's wider simplification program ordered by Chief Executive Georges Elhedery after he took the bank's top job in September 2024.

"HSBC is focused on increasing leadership and market share in the areas where it has a clear competitive advantage and where it has the greatest opportunities to grow and support its clients," it said.

The UK-headquartered lender has been reducing its global footprint in an attempt to boost profits and expand in Asia and Middle East markets.

The bank said early in 2025 it would wind down M&A and some equities businesses in the Americas and Europe.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Edwina Gibbs)