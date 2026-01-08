PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - International bank HSBC has agreed to pay 267.5 million euros ($312.33 million) to the French treasury to settle up a case over fraud on dividend tax payments, the French financial prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The prosecutor investigated the bank as part of a broad dividend tax fraud probe that involved several banks in the country. Similar investigations have been conducted in Germany and other European countries.

The settlement, which was approved by a Paris court on Thursday, puts an end to the investigation which covered practices during the 2014-2019 period.

The prosecutor cited the article 41-1-2 of the criminal code which states that such settlements do not include a guilt acknowledgement and does not have the effects of a conviction.

The probe was linked to so-called "cum-ex" dividend stripping, a trading scheme whereby banks and investors swiftly trade shares of companies around their dividend payout day.

The practice sought to blur stock ownership and allow multiple parties to illegally claim tax rebates on dividends.

A German court in 2022 sentenced tax lawyer Hanno Berger to eight years in jail after he was alleged to have masterminded one of the country's biggest post-war frauds through a dividend-stripping scheme that some estimates said cost German taxpayers around 10 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8565 euros)

