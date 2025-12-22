Home > Finance > HSBC appoints ex-Citi executive Ida Liu to lead private bank
Finance

HSBC appoints ex-Citi executive Ida Liu to lead private bank

Posted on December 22, 2025

Dec 22 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Monday it appointed Ida Liu as chief executive officer of HSBC's private bank, effective January 5.

Liu most recently served as global head of Citi Private Bank and has more than 25 years of experience in wealth management, strategic advisory and business transformation for ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and multi-generational families.

Her appointment "reflects our ambition to further strengthen the private bank as the partner of choice for the world's most sophisticated entrepreneurs and families," Barry O'Byrne, CEO of HSBC International Wealth and Premier Banking, said.

She succeeds Gabriel Castello, who was named interim head of the business in December last year.

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

