Horizon Aircraft taps F1 supplier Motion Applied for flying taxi motor system

By Anshuman Tripathy

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Horizon Aircraft , which is developing a hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, said on Thursday it has partnered with UK-based Motion Applied to design a key component for its flying taxi.

The partnership will focus on creating a custom motor drive inverter for Horizon's Cavorite X7 aircraft, which is expected to carry up to seven passengers and have a range of 800 km (497 miles). The inverter, an air-cooled silicon carbide unit weighing under 3 kg, will control the electric motors.

Motion Applied, spun off from the McLaren Group in 2021 and rebranded from McLaren Applied in 2025, supplies engine control units to several motorsport series and makes electric-vehicle charging equipment.

The deal highlights growing activity in the eVTOL sector, where companies are competing to secure regulatory approval and lock in suppliers for what they see as a future market for faster, lower-emission urban transport.

The Cavorite X7 is expected to be ready for initial flight tests around mid-2027, with plans to have a certified aircraft in production by 2030.

Unlike some U.S.-based air taxi firms, such as Joby and Archer, which focus on all-electric models, Horizon is betting on hybrid-electric technology. In October, it selected Pratt & Whitney Canada's PT6A engine for the hybrid-electric system powering the aircraft.

Motion Applied will also support Horizon in building a full‑scale prototype and advancing its aircraft certification program.

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)