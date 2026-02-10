Hong Kong leader says Jimmy Lai's sentence 'deserved' after all the harm committed
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 10, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 10, 2026
Hong Kong leader John Lee supports the 20-year sentence for media tycoon Jimmy Lai, citing the harm caused by his actions. Lai was convicted of conspiracy and publishing seditious materials.
HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday media tycoon and democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai deserved the 20-year jail sentence handed down to him by a court this week after all the harm he had done.
Lee was speaking a day after Hong Kong's most vocal China critic, Lai, was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in jail on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one for publishing seditious materials.
(Reporting By Clare Jim and Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jamie Freed)
Corporate governance refers to the systems, principles, and processes by which companies are directed and controlled, ensuring accountability and transparency in their operations.
Investment management is the professional management of various securities and assets to meet specified investment goals for the benefit of investors.
The financial sector encompasses a wide range of services and institutions that provide financial services, including banks, investment firms, insurance companies, and real estate companies.
Explore more articles in the Finance category