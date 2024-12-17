Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

Honda aims to double hybrid car sales by 2030 as ‘bridge’ to EV era
Honda e:ns 2 electric car prototype display

Published : 7 hours ago, on

TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor aims to double its global hybrid car sales to 1.3 million vehicles annually by 2030 from 2023 levels, providing a “bridge” until fully electric vehicles become more widespread, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

From 2026, Honda will start to install new, more fuel-efficient hybrid systems for compact and mid-sized models, revamping engines, platforms and control technologies, the company said.

Demand for gasoline-electric hybrid cars is growing, especially in Honda’s best-selling market North America, amid a slowing expansion of EVs.

EVs face a tougher environment in the United States as President-elect Donald Trump plans to cut support, Reuters has reported.

While Honda is keeping goals to boost EV output to over 2 million by 2030 and sell only EVs and fuel cell vehicles by 2040, it is aiming to upgrade hybrids as a near-term linchpin for the U.S. market, a move similar to rival Toyota.

“Hybrids will serve as a bridge until EVs become fully widespread,” Honda automobile operations chief Katsuto Hayashi told a media briefing.

“Perhaps Toyota’s Prius may come to your mind when you think of hybrids, but I believe we can change the game,” Hayashi said. He added Honda had no plan to modify its development and investment strategies in response to Trump’s policies.

By using more shared parts across models, Honda will cut costs and double the per-vehicle gross profit for hybrid models at U.S. production sites after 2027, it said.

Honda does not disclose specific fuel efficiency targets but aims to achieve levels “comparable to, or better than” the best hybrid competitors, said Koji Ninomiya, the head of its Automobile Development Center.

In China, where foreign brands are struggling with competition from local EV makers such as BYD, Honda is focusing on EVs but will also launch next-generation hybrids, it said.

The hybrid car sales target for 2030 does not include the Chinese market, Honda said.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki. Writing by Kantaro Komiya. Editing by Mark Potter)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post