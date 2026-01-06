Finance
Holcim acquires French precast concrete maker Alkern
Holcim acquires French precast concrete maker Alkern
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 6, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 6, 2026
ZURICH, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Holcim on Tuesday said it had completed the purchase of French precast concrete maker Alkern, the latest acquisition by the Swiss building materials maker.
Alkern, which employs 1,000 people and has more than 50 production sites in France and Belgium, had net sales of around 250 million euros ($293.20 million)in 2025.
No price was given for the acquisition.
($1 = 0.8527 euros)
(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)
Explore more articles in the Finance category