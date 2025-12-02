Holcim steps up recycled building materials push with three deals

ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Holcim on Tuesday said it was buying three companies in Britain, France and Germany that use recycled demolition materials, the latest acquisitions by the Swiss cement maker as it increases its move into circular construction.

Holcim has closed the acquisition of Thames Materials, a recycler of construction demolition materials in London and acquired a majority stake in the recycling business of A&S Recycling, a Hanover-based company operating in north Germany.

Holcim said it has also agreed to buy a recycler of construction demolition materials in northwest France, whose name it did not disclose.

CEO Miljan Gutovic said the deals, whose prices were not revealed, were part of Holcim's strategy to expand in circular construction, which recycles concrete, bricks and metal to make new building materials.

Holcim wants to be able to recycle 20 million tons of demolition material a year by 2030, a growing market as customers look to reduce their carbon footprint while also offering higher profit margins for the company.

The company recycled 5.6 million tons in the first nine months of 2025, 20% higher than a year earlier, while the three companies will add 1.3 million tons of annual recycling capacity.

"The future of construction is circular and I look forward to realizing that future together with our new colleagues,” Gutovic said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Miranda Murray)