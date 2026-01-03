By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management on Friday told clients that Jason Genrich, who led many of the firm's technology investments, has left the hedge fund, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Genrich, 38, was a partner and senior portfolio manager and will remain a consultant at Elliott until the middle of this year, according to the two sources who are prohibited from discussing it publicly.

With a focus on investments across the technology, media and telecommunications industry, Genrich led Elliott's investments in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in early 2025 and a multi-year campaign at Crown Castle. He was also part of the team that took enterprise software company Citrix Systems private in 2022 along with Vista Equity Partners.

He currently serves on the board at communications infrastructure provider Crown Castle.

Elliott declined to comment. Genrich could not be reached for comment.

Genrich has worked at Elliott since 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile and his future plans could not be immediately determined.

Elliott is one of the world's busiest activist investors and has launched campaigns this year at Lululemon Athletica, with an eye to bringing a new CEO to the athleisure-wear maker, and soda and snack maker PepsiCo, where it reached a settlement in December that will include cost cuts and other changes.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss. Editing by Jane Merriman)