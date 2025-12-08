Dec 8 (Reuters) - Harbour Energy on Monday agreed to sell its operated interests in the Natuna Sea Block A field and the Tuna development project in Indonesia to oil and gas firm Prime Group for $215 million.

Harbour holds a 28.67% operated interest in Natuna Sea Block A, which produced about 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the nine months ended September, and a 50% operated interest in the Tuna project.

Prime Group has upstream and downstream operations in Indonesia, including a 25% interest in the Natuna Sea Block B field.

The deal, targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2026, will leave Harbour with continued exposure to Indonesia through its interests in the Andaman Sea discoveries.

(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)