Finance
Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Greece, no reports of damage
Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Greece, no reports of damage
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 8, 2025
Dec 6 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Greece on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of any damage.
The quake was at a depth of 12.4 kilometers (7.71 miles) and was in Peloponnese, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the quake initially at 6.36 magnitude.
(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; and Lefteris Papadiams in Athens, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)