Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Top Stories

Greece calls for increased EU defence role, cooperation with NATO

Two leaders shake hands at diplomatic event.

Published : 2 days ago, on

ATHENS (Reuters) – The European Union needs to boost its defence role and arms industry and improve cooperation with NATO, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday after talks with the military alliance’s Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the EU has sought to increase its defence capabilities and the European Commission has pledged to push forward with flagship projects on air and cyber defence.

“We agreed on one of the fundamental priorities for all the allies, the need to boost our common defence, a target which requires a strong defence industry, significant investments… and a more efficient cooperation between the EU and NATO,” Mitsotakis said after the meeting in Athens.

Greece, an EU member state and a NATO ally, spends about 3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) annually on defence. But the EU as a whole is struggling to invest enough to prepare for all- out warfare, analysts say.

Despite increases in spending since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU’s combined defence expenditure of around 326 billion euros in 2024 represents only 1.9% of its GDP, according to the European Defence Agency.

Greece has submitted proposals that would allow member states more fiscal room to invest in defence projects.

It wants to reform its army and revamp its defence industry as it recovers from a decade-long debt crisis that forced it to slash spending. It is also in talks with Israel to develop a 2 billion euro ($2.10 billion) anti-aircraft and missile defence dome.

Mitsotakis said support for Ukraine should continue and Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, praised Greece for helping to accelerate F-16 fighter jet training for Ukrainian pilots and technicians.

“We must also strengthen our deterrence and defence, including by boosting defence investment and production. The good news is that we have in NATO the alliance we need to defend every inch of our territory,” Rutte said.

($1 = 0.9511 euros)

 

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Antonis Pothitos and Bart Meijer; Editing by Edward McAllister and Gareth Jones)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post