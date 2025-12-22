Home > Finance > Goodman Group, Canada's CPPIB strike $9.3 billion deal for Europe data centres
Finance

Goodman Group, Canada's CPPIB strike $9.3 billion deal for Europe data centres

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 22, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian data centre landlord Goodman Group said on Tuesday it had signed a A$14 billion ($9.32 billion) partnership agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop data centre projects in Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Paris.

The 50-50 venture, CPPIB's first data centre partnership in Europe, will involve an initial total capital commitment of A$3.9 billion, the companies said.

The partnership's portfolio comprises four projects totaling 435 megawatts (MW) of primary power and 282 MW of IT load - which is the power delivered to the servers and other computing equipment.

"All projects provide speed to market with secured power connections, planning permits and substantially progressed site infrastructure works, enabling construction commencements by 30 June 2026," the two firms said in their joint statement.

The transaction will be completed in phases and is expected to be closed by March 2026, the firms added.

($1 = 1.5022 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Related Posts
AI spending spree drives global tech debt issuance to record high
AI spending spree drives global tech debt issuance to record high
Factbox-Driverless future gains momentum with global robotaxi deployments
Factbox-Driverless future gains momentum with global robotaxi deployments
Italy to buy former nuclear site from Stellantis, statement says
Italy to buy former nuclear site from Stellantis, statement says
How Modern Payment Solutions Drive Profits and Enhance Player Retention
How Modern Payment Solutions Drive Profits and Enhance Player Retention
Sterling keeps rising after the Bank of England raised the bar on rate cuts
Sterling keeps rising after the Bank of England raised the bar on rate cuts
Mercedes reaches $150 million settlement with US states over diesel scandal
Mercedes reaches $150 million settlement with US states over diesel scandal
Three seriously hurt in explosion at chemical plant in France
Three seriously hurt in explosion at chemical plant in France
Chris Rea, singer of 'Driving Home for Christmas', dies at 74
Chris Rea, singer of 'Driving Home for Christmas', dies at 74
Mercedes reaches $120 million settlement with US states over emissions scandal
Mercedes reaches $120 million settlement with US states over emissions scandal
European investment banks fail to capitalise on Trump Tariff turmoil
European investment banks fail to capitalise on Trump Tariff turmoil
Glencore buys majority stake in Dutch fuel company FincoEnergies
Glencore buys majority stake in Dutch fuel company FincoEnergies
HSBC appoints ex-Citi executive Ida Liu to lead private bank
HSBC appoints ex-Citi executive Ida Liu to lead private bank

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Ellison offers personal guarantee to beef up Paramount's Warner Bros bid

Ellison offers personal guarantee to beef up Paramount's Warner Bros bid

UK's Reeves sets March 3 as date for next economic forecasts

UK's Reeves sets March 3 as date for next economic forecasts

Analysis-How AI boom is pressuring videogame console industry in race for memory chips

Analysis-How AI boom is pressuring videogame console industry in race for memory chips

Factbox-Who is Coty's new interim CEO?

Factbox-Who is Coty's new interim CEO?

Uber, Lyft partner with Baidu for UK robotaxi trials next year

Uber, Lyft partner with Baidu for UK robotaxi trials next year

FTSE 100 dips on weak UK growth; gold miners shine

FTSE 100 dips on weak UK growth; gold miners shine

Porsche to wind down charging network in tough China market, agency reports

Porsche to wind down charging network in tough China market, agency reports

Polish president appoints new Monetary Policy Council member Zarzecki

Polish president appoints new Monetary Policy Council member Zarzecki

IMF reserve data shows stabilisation in third quarter

IMF reserve data shows stabilisation in third quarter

Factbox-How Europe plans to bolster its military ranks

Factbox-How Europe plans to bolster its military ranks

EU to investigate Czech state support for two new nuclear units

EU to investigate Czech state support for two new nuclear units

Russian forces attack Odesa, governor says, in second regional strike in less than 24 hours

Russian forces attack Odesa, governor says, in second regional strike in less than 24 hours

View All Finance Posts