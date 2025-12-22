Goodman Group, Canada's CPPIB strike $9.3 billion deal for Europe data centres

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian data centre landlord Goodman Group said on Tuesday it had signed a A$14 billion ($9.32 billion) partnership agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop data centre projects in Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Paris.

The 50-50 venture, CPPIB's first data centre partnership in Europe, will involve an initial total capital commitment of A$3.9 billion, the companies said.

The partnership's portfolio comprises four projects totaling 435 megawatts (MW) of primary power and 282 MW of IT load - which is the power delivered to the servers and other computing equipment.

"All projects provide speed to market with secured power connections, planning permits and substantially progressed site infrastructure works, enabling construction commencements by 30 June 2026," the two firms said in their joint statement.

The transaction will be completed in phases and is expected to be closed by March 2026, the firms added.

($1 = 1.5022 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)