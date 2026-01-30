Seve Ballesteros Statue Discovered Destroyed in Northern Spain

Discovery of the Chopped Statue

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A statue of the late golfer Seve Ballesteros, which had vanished from his hometown of Pedreña in northern Spain's Cantabria region, was found chopped into pieces as the alleged thief prepared to sell it for its bronze, police said on Friday.

Details of the Statue's Theft

Valued at around 30,000 euros ($35,820) but holding significant sentimental importance for locals and fans, the statue was discovered in a storage room in Santander. It had been cut in half at the waist. While the torso and head remained intact, the arms were broken into several pieces.

Arrest and Investigation

A 22-year-old man with a criminal record for copper theft was arrested on Thursday, police said, adding that more individuals could be involved.

Significance of the Statue

Police had focused their investigation on metal trading centres, suspecting the thieves planned to sell the bronze for profit.

The 100 kg (220.46 lb) statue, depicting Ballesteros in a signature pose celebrating his 1984 British Open win at St Andrews in Scotland, was torn from its base in La Barqueria Park earlier this month before being dragged across grass and dismembered for transport.

Created in 2009 by sculptor Salvador Garcia Ceballos, it was permanently installed in Pedreña in 2017.

Ballesteros, who won five major titles during his career and became a fan favourite for his capacity for digging himself out of trouble on the golf course, died in 2011 aged 54 after a battle with cancer.

($1 = 0.8375 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Charlie Devereux and Toby Davis)