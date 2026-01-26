Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 26, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 26, 2026
Gold miner shares rise as bullion prices hit a record $5,100/oz, driven by safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainties.
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares of gold miners jumped in premarket trading on Monday, as bullion prices surged to a record high of $5,100 an ounce, extending a historic rally driven by safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility.
Gold rose about 64% in 2025, its steepest annual increase since 1979, fueled by U.S. monetary policy easing, robust central bank buying and investor flows into ETFs as a hedge against global policy risks and macro uncertainty. [GOL/]
A low-interest-rate environment and economic uncertainty traditionally favour non-yielding assets such as gold.
Bullion prices have set consecutive record peaks over the past week and have already risen more than 18% this year.
A higher gold price environment typically boosts miners' revenues and margins, strengthens cash flows and balance sheets, and gives companies more room to fund expansion, dividends or debt reduction.
Top miner Newmont rose 4.4% and U.S.-listed shares of Barrick Mining climbed 3.8%.
U.S.-listed shares of South African miners Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold and Sibanye Stillwater were up between nearly 2% and 4.3%.
Market expectations of potential interest cuts in the U.S. in 2026 have also contributed to the upward momentum in gold prices.
U.S.-listed shares of Canadian miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kinross Gold were each up 4%.
(Reporting by Pooja Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Gold bullion refers to gold that is officially recognized as being at least 99.5% pure and is typically in the form of bars or coins, used for trading and investment.
Mining stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the extraction of minerals and metals, including gold, and their performance is often linked to commodity prices.
A safe-haven asset is an investment that is expected to retain or increase in value during times of market turbulence, such as gold, which investors turn to during economic uncertainty.
Monetary policy easing refers to actions taken by a central bank to increase the money supply and lower interest rates, often to stimulate economic growth.
An ETF, or Exchange-Traded Fund, is a type of investment fund that is traded on stock exchanges, similar to stocks, and holds a collection of assets like stocks, commodities, or bonds.
