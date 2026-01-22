Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 2026
Last updated: January 22, 2026
UK retail sales improved slightly in January, but retailers remain pessimistic, according to a CBI survey. Consumer confidence is low, impacting spending.
Jan 22 (Reuters) - A sharp downturn across British retailers abated somewhat this month, although store chains remain gloomy overall about their prospects, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
The Confederation of British Industry said its monthly balance of retail sales, which compares with volumes a year ago, rose to -17 from -44 in December, marking the highest reading since April 2025.
Its gauge of expectations for the month ahead improved to -30 from -57.
"This improvement is expected to be short‑lived, with sales forecast to fall at a quicker pace next month," said Martin Sartorius, lead economist at the CBI.
"Retailers continue to report that household spending is being weighed down by subdued confidence and cautious behaviour."
Official data have also pointed to a weak trend in retail sales in recent months, which economists expect to continue in figures for December due on Friday.
While British businesses have grown slightly more optimistic in the aftermath of finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget, consumer morale hit a nine-month low in January, according to data company S&P Global.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)
Consumer confidence is a measure of how optimistic or pessimistic consumers are regarding their expected financial situation and the overall economic outlook. It influences their spending and saving behaviors.
A retail survey is a research tool used to gather data on consumer behavior, preferences, and trends within the retail sector. It helps businesses make informed decisions.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is a UK business organization that represents the interests of businesses and provides insights on economic trends, including retail performance.
The balance of retail sales is a statistical measure that compares the current sales volume to that of a previous period, indicating whether sales are increasing or decreasing.
