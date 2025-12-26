Finance
Spot silver extends rally to hit $75 per ounce for first time
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 26, 2025
Dec 26 (Reuters) - Spot silver climbed to $75 an ounce on Friday, supported by robust industrial and investment demand, tightening inventories, geopolitical tensions and expectations of further U.S. interest rate cuts.
Silver prices rose 3.5% to $74.46 per ounce by 0229 GMT, after touching an all-time high of $75.14 earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
