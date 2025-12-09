By Shariq ‌Khan

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday after officials said ‍the U.S. ‌seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, adding to concerns about immediate ⁠supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or ‌0.4%, to settle at $62.21 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 21 cents, or 0.4%, to close at $58.46 per barrel.

The U.S. seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, ⁠two U.S. officials told Reuters. The officials did not name the tanker and did not say specifically where ​the interdiction led by the U.S. Coast Guard took place.

Oil ‌prices will likely react more sharply if ⁠the seizure is followed up by more such actions, said Ed Hayden-Briffett, oil analyst at Onyx Capital Group.

Both benchmark oil contracts had extended gains to about 1% ​since settlement.

The tanker seizure further inflames concerns about immediate supplies in a market that was already worried about movements of Venezuelan, Iranian and Russian barrels, said Rory Johnston, founder of the Commodity Context newsletter.

A Ukrainian official earlier on Wednesday said the country's sea ​drones had ‍struck and disabled a tanker ​involved in trading Russian oil, the third such strike by Ukraine in two weeks.

Meanwhile, a divided U.S. Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, which could help lift oil demand by boosting economic growth.

Fed Chair Powell declined to say whether there would be another rate cut in the near future, but ⁠said the U.S. central bank is well positioned to respond to what lies ahead for the economy.

Oil prices had declined nearly ​1% earlier in Wednesday's trading session after U.S. government data showed the country's crude oil inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels in the week ended December 5, which was smaller than analysts' average expectation of a draw of 2.3 ‌million barrels in a Reuters poll. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Shariq Khan, Shadia Nasralla and Robert Harvey; Additional reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by David Goodman, Mark Potter, David Gregorio and Paul Simao)