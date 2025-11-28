Brent oil price stable, WTI also steaudy after resumption
November 28, 2025
By Seher Dareen
LONDON (Reuters) -Brent crude oil futures were largely unchanged on Friday while drawn-out Russia-Ukraine peace talks kept geopolitical risks elevated and traders kept one eye on the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting on Sunday for clues about potential output changes.
The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures resumed trading after being frozen due to a system outage at exchange operator CME Group blamed on a cooling issue at CyrusOne data centres.
Brent oil trades on the Intercontinental Exchange, or ICE.
Front-month Brent crude futures for January, which expire on Friday, were down 24 cents, or 0.38%, at $63.10 a barrel at 1420 GMT. The more active February contract changed hands at $62.65, down 22 cents, or 0.35%.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $58.89 a barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.41%, from Wednesday's close. There was no settlement on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
Both contracts are headed for a fourth straight monthly loss, the longest losing streak since 2023, as expectations for higher global supply weighed on prices, despite being up more than 1% for the week.
Fuel refining profit margin strength has supported crude demand strong in some places, but the bearish impact from the upcoming oil surplus was pressuring prices, said Rystad analyst Janiv Shah.
A survey of 35 economists and analysts by Reuters showed that they expect Brent to average $62.23 per barrel in 2026, down from October's forecast of $63.15. The benchmark has averaged $68.80 per barrel so far in 2025, according to LSEG data. [O/POLL]
Signs that a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia might be close pushed oil prices down sharply earlier this week, but they have recovered over the past three sessions as negotiations dragged on.
"The market is caught between there being no immediate sanctions relief for Russia, but as slow as negotiations are, there being hope for a future settlement," said PVM Oil Associates' analyst John Evans.
On Sunday, OPEC+ is likely to leave oil output levels unchanged at its meetings and to agree on a mechanism to assess members' maximum production capacity, two delegates from the group and a source familiar with the group's talks told Reuters.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is expected to lower its January crude price for Asian buyers for a second month to its lowest level for five years, under pressure from ample supplies and the surplus outlook, sources told Reuters on Friday.
(Reporting by Robert Harvey and Seher Dareen in London, Mohi Narayan in New Delhi and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Louise Heavens, Elaine Hardcastle)