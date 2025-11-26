Hedge funds bet against UK firms as budget looms, says Goldman Sachs
Hedge funds bet against UK firms as budget looms, says Goldman Sachs
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website.
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on November 26, 2025
By Nell Mackenzie
LONDON (Reuters) -Stock-picking hedge funds now have the biggest short positions since 2023 on UK-based stocks exposed to the domestic economy, according to a Goldman Sachs client note.
The group bulked up on these positions ahead of Wednesday's presentation of the highly-anticipated budget, said the note that was sent to clients on Tuesday and seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Finance minister Rachel Reeves is expected to outline tens of billions of pounds in tax increases.
Since late October hedge funds have been selling large amounts of stocks of companies that primarily operate, offer products and generate revenue within the UK, the note said.
A short position represents a bet that asset prices will fall, whereas a long one is a wager that they will rise.
The budget could deliver nearly 35 billion pounds of savings, Deutsche Bank said in a note on Wednesday. While higher taxes may generate more revenue for the government, they can also slow the domestic economy, economists say.
The number of hedge fund bets that UK-exposed stock values will rise compared to those that are short has shrunk to its lowest level since mid-2023, said the Goldman Sachs note.
Hedge funds had, since July, been mostly buying firms that operate in Britain but sell their goods globally. However, looking just at November, hedge funds have mostly sold these stocks as well, Goldman said.
Hedge funds making long and short bets on stocks in the UK and Europe more broadly, are down around 3% for the month so far, said the note.
Trading losses came from bets on industrials, communications and UK-based companies, Goldman said.
So far this year, stock pickers focused on Europe have returned 8.5% whereas Asia and U.S.-focused funds are up 21% and almost 12%, respectively.
(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Tomasz Janowski)