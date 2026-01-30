Global Equity Funds See Continued Inflows for Third Consecutive Week

Overview of Global Fund Inflows

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Global equity funds had a third straight week of inflows in the week to January 28 on upbeat earnings expectations, while safe-haven assets like gold and bond funds also saw solid demand amid uncertainty over potential U.S. tariff moves under President Donald Trump.

Regional Inflows Breakdown

Global equity funds attracted $33.39 billion worth of inflows in the week, compared with about $9.5 billion worth of inflows in the previous week, LSEG Lipper data showed.

Sectoral Fund Performance

By region, European equity funds led with $11.03 billion worth of inflows, the largest amount in three weeks. Investors also added $10.73 billion and $6.95 billion to U.S. and Asian funds respectively.

Bond and Money Market Trends

Among sectoral funds, industrial, tech, and metals and mining funds were the top gainers with weekly inflows of $3.04 billion, $2.7 billion and $2.24 billion, respectively.

Global bond funds had roughly $18.02 billion worth of net investments as investors extended their recent run of net purchases into a fourth successive week.

Short-term bond funds were popular, securing approximately $3.8 billion, the largest amount in three weeks. Investors also added corporate bond funds of a significant $3.45 billion.

Money market funds witnessed $10.31 billion in net inflows, with investors turning net buyers after two successive weeks of net sales.

The gold and precious metals commodity funds attracted a net $2.25 billion weekly net investment, the largest amount for a week since December 24.

Emerging market (EM) equity funds attracted $12.63 billion in net inflows last week, the largest since at least 2022, lifted by their cheaper valuations and growth prospects. EM bond funds also had a net $3.51 billion worth of weekly inflows.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra. Editing by Jane Merriman)