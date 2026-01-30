Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 30, 20262 min read
Last updated: January 30, 2026
Global equity funds attract inflows for the third week, with significant investments in European and emerging markets. Bond and gold funds also see strong demand.
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Global equity funds had a third straight week of inflows in the week to January 28 on upbeat earnings expectations, while safe-haven assets like gold and bond funds also saw solid demand amid uncertainty over potential U.S. tariff moves under President Donald Trump.
Global equity funds attracted $33.39 billion worth of inflows in the week, compared with about $9.5 billion worth of inflows in the previous week, LSEG Lipper data showed.
By region, European equity funds led with $11.03 billion worth of inflows, the largest amount in three weeks. Investors also added $10.73 billion and $6.95 billion to U.S. and Asian funds respectively.
Among sectoral funds, industrial, tech, and metals and mining funds were the top gainers with weekly inflows of $3.04 billion, $2.7 billion and $2.24 billion, respectively.
Global bond funds had roughly $18.02 billion worth of net investments as investors extended their recent run of net purchases into a fourth successive week.
Short-term bond funds were popular, securing approximately $3.8 billion, the largest amount in three weeks. Investors also added corporate bond funds of a significant $3.45 billion.
Money market funds witnessed $10.31 billion in net inflows, with investors turning net buyers after two successive weeks of net sales.
The gold and precious metals commodity funds attracted a net $2.25 billion weekly net investment, the largest amount for a week since December 24.
Emerging market (EM) equity funds attracted $12.63 billion in net inflows last week, the largest since at least 2022, lifted by their cheaper valuations and growth prospects. EM bond funds also had a net $3.51 billion worth of weekly inflows.
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra. Editing by Jane Merriman)
