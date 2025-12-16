AMSTERDAM, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sales of equipment used to ‍make ‌computer chip wafers will rise about 9% to $126 ⁠billion in 2026 ‌and a further 7.3% to $135 billion in 2027, as chipmakers expand capacity for logic and memory chips ⁠used in artificial intelligence, industry group SEMI forecast on ​Tuesday.

Most chips are made in Asia, ‌and SEMI expects ⁠China, Taiwan and South Korea to remain the top markets for equipment through 2027, ​with China investing the most overall.

Taiwan, home to top chipmaker TSMC, will expand leading-edge capacity, while South Korea, home to Samsung and ​SK ‍Hynix, is investing ​in advanced memory chips used for AI.

"All other regions tracked are (also) expected to see equipment spending increase in 2026 and 2027, supported by government incentives, regionalization efforts and targeted ⁠specialty capacity expansions," SEMI said.

The biggest supplier of chip equipment, ASML ​of the Netherlands, accounts for about a quarter of sales. Other top firms include Applied Materials, KLA Corp and ‌Lam Research of the U.S., and Japan’s Tokyo Electron.

