Glencore plans to sell a 40% stake in its Congo mines to Orion Resource Partners for $9 billion, marking a significant divestment in copper and cobalt assets.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Tuesday it has entered into a non-binding agreement to sell a 40% stake in its copper and cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo to an investment consortium led by Orion Resource Partners, for an enterprise value of about $9 billion for the combined assets.
