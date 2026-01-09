Glencore rises on prospect of Rio Tinto merger to form world's biggest miner

Potential Merger Between Glencore and Rio Tinto

By Clara Denina

Market Reactions to Merger News

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Glencore shares rose almost 9% on Friday following news it is in talks with Rio Tinto about a potential takeover that would create the world's largest mining group, valued at almost $207 billion.

Investor Sentiment and Concerns

While Glencore gained, Rio Tinto shares fell by as much as 3%, reflecting investor scepticism towards a deal and concerns it will overpay.

Strategic Implications for the Mining Sector

The two miners have discussed combining their operations before. In 2014, Rio Tinto rejected a merger offer from Glencore, saying it was not in the interest of its shareholders.

Merger talks in late 2024 also ended without a deal.

RACE FOR COPPER, OTHER STRATEGIC MINERALS

Since then, Rio Tinto has appointed a new CEO and the competition for reserves of metals including copper, needed for the energy transition and artificial intelligence, has intensified.

The companies said late on Thursday, after the Financial Times newspaper reported the talks, that the expectation was for an all-share buyout of "some or all" of Glencore by Rio Tinto.

Few details were made public.

Under UK takeover rules, Rio Tinto has until February 5 to make a formal offer for Glencore or say it will not proceed.

Richard Hatch, analyst at Berenberg, said a deal made sense and followed successful mergers, such as that between Anglo American and Teck Resources, whose rationale was access to copper.

Rio needs more copper as "the market (rightly or wrongly) views iron ore as a commodity facing price decline," he said, adding it was better to buy producing assets rather than to wait to build new mines.

SOME RIO SHAREHOLDERS QUESTION THE LOGIC

Some Rio shareholders, however, are not convinced.

"The share market tells you what you want to know. Investors are not happy with this," said Hugh Dive, chief investment officer of Atlas Funds Management, a Rio Tinto shareholder.

"I like the concept of going to copper, but the record is dreadful for the big majors making acquisitions or even mergers. We've seen a lot of these big mergers occur at the top of the market, and they end up being very dilutive over time," he said.

Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore miner, has a market capitalisation of about $142 billion. Glencore, one of the world's largest base metal producers, is valued at $65 billion.

China, the dominant buyer of industrial metals and a stakeholder in Rio via state-owned Chinalco, would likely raise antitrust hurdles, said RBC analyst Kaan Peker.

The combined company would overtake Australia's BHP Group, currently the biggest miner with a market capitalisation of $161 billion. BHP shares closed 0.8% higher on Friday.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; writing by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)