Posted on January 8, 2026
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Thursday it is in preliminary discussions with Rio Tinto about a possible combination of some or all of their businesses, which could include an all-share merger between the two companies.
(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
