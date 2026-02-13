Stark Defence Secures Over 1 Billion Euros in Latest Funding Round

Stark Defence Funding Overview

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Stark Defence took on new funding from investors a few weeks ago, increasing the overall value of the German startup firm and drone maker to more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), Manager Magazin reported on Friday.

Investor Contributions

Without specifying its sources, the magazine said Peter Thiel's Founders Fund contributed a "double-digit" million euro amount, while European investors also took part in the funding round.

Government Contracts

Stark did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Manager Magazin said the company declined to comment.

Documents seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday that the German government plans to order strike drones worth 536 million euros from Stark and from Helsing, another German defence contractor.

($1 = 0.8434 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)